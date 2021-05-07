CHARLESTON — A Cabell County woman recently pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, according to a news release from the office of acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
According to court documents, on Jan. 9, Kassie McNeeley, 21, of Lesage, delivered a package of methamphetamine for Myreo Dixon to an individual in an apartment on Crestmont Drive in Charleston. Dixon had directed McNeeley to deliver the package and collect $31,500 as payment for the methamphetamine. McNeeley used her cellphone to maintain contact with Dixon throughout the drug deal by texting him multiple times. When McNeeley left the apartment in her vehicle, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop and seized the $31,500 in drug proceeds.
McNeeley pleaded guilty to use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking and faces up to four years in prison when she is sentenced Aug. 12. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica D. Coleman is prosecuting the cases.
This case is part of a long-term investigation, dubbed the “Woo Boyz,” that resulted in federal charges against 15 individuals and was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Charleston Police Department and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the West Virginia State Police. The Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) provided critical support to the investigative agencies.
Senior U.S. District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. presided over the hearing.
The investigation was part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and is the keystone of the Department of Justice’s drug reduction strategy.
OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal organizations and money laundering organizations that present a significant threat to the public safety, economic or national security of the United States.