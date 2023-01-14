West Virginia House of Delegates member Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, center, stands with Marshall University football coach Charles Huff on Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State address in the House Chamber at the state Capitol complex.
CHARLESTON — A Huntington-based member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has submitted a bill to create a state holiday in remembrance of the victims of Marshall University’s 1970 plane crash.
On Nov. 14, 1970, Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into a hillside as it approached the Tri-State Airport near Huntington on a return trip from East Carolina University. All 75 football players, coaches, staff and community members on board the plane died as a result.
While more than 50 years have passed since the crash occurred, it remains present and intertwined with the Huntington and Marshall University communities, who still meet annually to honor the victims.
Before the bells ringing in the 2023 session, Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, had submitted House Bill 2412 as a sponsor.
“That’s a bill I’ve introduced several times,” he said. “It’s bigger than Marshall. November 14 is a great tragedy we all know about at Marshall. It’s part of our state’s history and about how people were able to band together to triumph and try to deal with something.”
The bill seeks to alter the state’s statute on legal holidays and special memorial days by adding a provision declaring Nov. 14 as Marshall University Airplane Crash Day to honor 75 people killed in a plane crash near Kenova, West Virginia, as the Thundering Herd football team returned from a game. Under the bill, state operations would cease, giving state employees the day off work to mourn.
The proposed changes also would add a provision to encourage counties and municipalities in the state to do the same.
Hornbuckle said the plane crash and its aftermath are symbolic of West Virginians’ perseverance and determination.
“It’s a Marshall thing, but I think it’s much bigger. It’s about the sentiment and the fight of all West Virginia,” he said.
While one of the first bills submitted Wednesday, the proposal is in the early phases and has a long way to go before becoming a law.
The bill was referenced Monday to the House Government Organization committee.
The 2023 West Virginia Legislative Session ends at midnight March 11.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
