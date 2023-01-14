The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — A Huntington-based member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has submitted a bill to create a state holiday in remembrance of the victims of Marshall University’s 1970 plane crash.

On Nov. 14, 1970, Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into a hillside as it approached the Tri-State Airport near Huntington on a return trip from East Carolina University. All 75 football players, coaches, staff and community members on board the plane died as a result.

