HUNTINGTON — Now home and back to their day jobs, lawmakers representing Cabell County agreed the most impactful legislation passed this session was foster care reform and capping the cost of insulin.
House Bill 4092 made improvements to the foster care system, adding bills of rights for both foster children and foster parents and increasing the payments made to those families caring for the most of the nearly 7,000 children in the system. House Bill 4543 capped the price of a month’s supply of insulin at $100 for consumers, making West Virginia just one of a handful states pushing back against rising prices for the life-sustaining drug.
Both Republican and Democrat delegates, along with the area’s two Democratic senators, agreed the two bills were highlights of the session.
“This was a really good start to helping some of our most vulnerable,” said Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell. “We still have a way to go because this state has a lot of that vulnerable population. We have to give them a hand up to get them going.”
Other bills addressing health care issues stood out to lawmakers, as well, including providing the funding to eliminate the intellectual/development disabilities waiver and providing dental care to all Medicaid recipients.
Del. Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, chair of the House Committee on the Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse, was pleased with the passage of several bills relating to substance use, including increasing penalties for the manufacture and deliver of methamphetamine and adding $5 million to the depleted Ryan Brown fund.
House Bill 4009 also stood out to Rohrbach. The bill authorizes physicians to order a 72-hour involuntary hospitalization of a patient deemed to be at risk of harming themselves or others due to addiction or mental illness. On the House floor, Rohrbach stated why he so strongly supported the bill was due to personal experience as a physician. A patient of his checked himself out of the hospital and died two days later in an alcohol-related death.
“Now, ER docs have a way to not deny someone of their civil liberties, but it allows them to hold a person until the mental hygiene petition gets going,” Rohrbach said. “Now that fellow of mine 25 years ago died free, but what he really had going was drugs and alcohol.”
Del. John Mandt, R-Cabell, was proud to see pass House Bill 4497, of which he was the lead sponsor, which requires automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, at all practices and games of most sports. Mandt calls it the Alex Miller Law, named for the Roane County High player who went into cardiac arrest at a game at Clay County High and died.
Mandt said Miller’s death was weighing on his mind, and a friend suggested he make it a law. While it was inspired by an athlete, he said it could save the life of anyone from a band member to a fan in the stands.
Del. Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, a member of the Hunger Caucus, was happy to report two of the caucus’ five bills made it through: a tax credit for farmers who donate goods to charities like Facing Hunger Foodbank and permitting the use of shared food tables in senior centers. The caucus’ highmark bill to expand summer feeding programs did not make it through the finish line, however.
Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Cabell, was excited about securing $6 million for the Milton floodwall project, added to $8 million appropriated last year. Plymale said that will be a priority moving forward.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, highlighted the passage of a bill to make it easier to develop solar power in West Virginia, which he thinks will help attract new business to the state.
While everyone was pleased with what was accomplished, Democrats in the minority were pleased with what they were able to stop from happening — specifically the creation of an intermediate court of appeals and a new tax plan opposed by the County Commission.
Lovejoy said he wasn’t sure much was done this session to move the needle and bring people back to West Virginia, but instead the session focused on helping smaller groups of people.
“All in all, I’m not going to say we had an amazing session,” Hornbuckle said. “But it wasn’t like in the past where we did a lot of damage. It was a good starting point to try to accelerate West Virginia exponentially.”
Moving into the interims, the lawmakers have a lot on their minds.
Hornbuckle and Woelfel will continue to work to improve the medical marijuana program they helped create, and both said they were frustrated it didn’t happen this session. Lovejoy also plans to continue to work on bills he spearheaded that died, including the summer feeding program bill and a bill to give first responders workers’ compensation benefits for PTSD.
Mandt said he wants to continue to explore grandfamilies — grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, typically due to substance use disorder fallout. He said he also plans to tour the state this summer with commerce secretary Ed Gaunch.