HUNTINGTON — Four Cabell County deputies were honored by the area’s U.S. attorney for their roles in a drug takedown and their responses to a separate incident during which they were shot last year.
It’s been a year since Cabell County Sheriff’s Department Cpl. Jim Johnston and Deputy Jared Cremeans were shot in the line of duty while executing a search warrant in Ona, but the men have returned to, and prosper in, their field of work.
On Thursday, the men were presented the U.S. Attorneys’ Award for Valor by U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart at the Cabell County Commission meeting for their efforts that day.
Michael Lane Pinkerman, 57, was indicted in October by a Cabell County grand jury in relation to the incident.
The men were part of a SWAT team that on Oct. 30, 2019, attempted to execute a search warrant at the Pinkerman home along Blue Sulphur Road in Ona surrounding an investigation into Pinkerman’s son, who was suspected of firing shots at the Ona Volunteer Fire Department with a stolen firearm.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and attempted to execute it while the younger Pinkerman’s parents were home after failing to speak with him earlier in the day.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle and other deputies have said the elder Pinkerman blocked and locked the door, forcing them to open it with a battering ram. Zerkle said they were met with gunfire from the younger Pinkerman, who was killed as a result.
Johnston was shot twice, once in the back and once in the side. Cremeans was shot through one hand and his shoulder. His other hand was struck by a bullet, and another grazed his head. He was also shot twice in the chest, but both men were wearing bulletproof vests.
After realizing they had been shot, the men walked down a hill to an ambulance and were taken to the hospital.
Stuart said growing up in a coal mining home, he loved the commitment and brotherhood he saw, but never truly understood it before starting his work with law enforcement.
Stuart said the men received the award because it is important to continue to honor officers for acts of heroism in the line of duty.
“You guys went above and beyond the call by what you did, how you conducted yourself and the brotherhood,” Stuart said. “I could not be more proud.”
Deputies Jacob Bailey and Matt Siebel were presented the Award for Excellence in the Pursuit of Justice in recognition of their investigation that led to the downfall of a California-to-West Virginia meth conspiracy that is believed to have pumped hundreds of pounds of meth into the area.
“We are on the radar of the cartels. They’re here, and they know exactly where we are,” Stuart said. “These guys stand every day in defiance of those cartels.”
The defendants in the case were members of a sect of the Bloods, a well-known gang, he said, and the streets of Huntington and Cabell County are safer as a result of their investigation.
Shadeed Seifullah Muhammad, 42, of Compton, California, the lead defendant, was sentenced last year in Missouri to serve 11 years and three months in federal prison as a result of the conspiracy. In West Virginia, he was sentenced to serve 12 years and nine months after prosecution said he was responsible for more than 3,000 grams of heroin and nearly 10,000 grams of meth in the Huntington community.
Muhammad used the U.S. Postal Service to ship mass amounts of meth to different states. Huntington was one area where the transactions occurred and where the two deputies started investigating the case and developed confidential informants who helped them break the case that stretched across the country. Several defendants who helped distribute the drugs were arrested and prosecuted in the Southern West Virginia District, some being sentenced to as many as 20 years in prison.
“As a result of this investigation in this particular case, 13 pounds of meth were taken off the streets, but we know it was probably hundreds of pounds of meth that was feeding into the greater (Cabell County area),” Stuart said.
“The streets of Huntington and Cabell County are safer today as a result of the work these men did,” he added.