Judge Gregory Howard, right, shakes hands with Michael Browning, senior advisor to Sen. Joe Manchin, during a Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Drug court graduate John Smith reads from a piece of paper detailing his experiences during a Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Michael Browning, senior advisor to Sen. Joe Manchin, brings a message from Manchin during a Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Michael Browning, senior advisor to Sen. Joe Manchin, from left, drug court graduates John Smith, Ryan Cremeans, and Craig Baldwin stand with Judge Gregory Howard during a Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Judge Gregory Howard, right, shakes hands with Michael Browning, senior advisor to Sen. Joe Manchin, during a Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Drug court graduate John Smith reads from a piece of paper detailing his experiences during a Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Michael Browning, senior advisor to Sen. Joe Manchin, brings a message from Manchin during a Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Michael Browning, senior advisor to Sen. Joe Manchin, from left, drug court graduates John Smith, Ryan Cremeans, and Craig Baldwin stand with Judge Gregory Howard during a Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Drug Court graduation on Monday ended with a circuit court judge lifting a participant's hand in the air to celebrate the victory of sobriety.
Three participants graduated Monday and celebrated with friends, family and Mike Browning, a representative of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.
“I’m glad to be here. I am glad you are here,” Browning said to the graduates and over a dozen participants who came to support their peers. Browning, Manchin's senior advisor, said he lost a close family member to addiction.
The hard work and dedication of the staff and graduates of drug court "represent the monumental step towards solving the substance abuse epidemic,” Machin’s letter wrote. “To the graduates, … you are here for your hard work. No other person could have accomplished this for you.”
Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard said the program is intended to be completed in a year’s time, but the process varies for everyone.
Howard brought a copy of a Charleston Gazette article published 35 years ago that included an article about 56-year-old graduate Greg Baldwin.
The article reported Baldwin, then 19, had lost a boxing match, but Howard said Monday he won his match with addiction.
"By the second round, Baldwin's face was a mask of red and both fighters tired," the article read.
In one hand Baldwin held his commemorative Blenko Glass water bottle while Howard lifted his other hand in victory.
"You're a fighter," Howard said to Baldwin. "You've been bloody in the face with drugs but you never gave up."
Baldwin, of Elkview, West Virginia, celebrated 15 months of sobriety after 30 years of addiction.
Ryan Cremeans, 30, of Huntington, said he has been waiting a few months for his graduation.
“It’s not every day you get to celebrate your successes. It feels so good to get the support from everyone,” Cremeans said while standing next to his wife Aneke and their child. Cremeans celebrated a year and a half of sobriety.
Cremeans said his wife and two children give him the constant reminder to do the right thing.
“This isn’t a program where you can fake it till you make it. It’s not like that,” Cremeans told his peers. He said drug court is a life commitment.
“Misery is always out there waiting for you. This isn’t just a free get-out-of-jail card.”
Drug court pushed 37-year-old John Smith to have better relationships with his significant other and family — especially his mother Sandi who he had not spoken to for almost a decade. They now talk to each other daily.
“This is not a program you can sail through,” Howard explained, but said Smith was a participant who did.
May will mark two years of sobriety for Smith. He struggled with addiction for 22 years.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.