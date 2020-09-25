HUNTINGTON — Cabell County’s Emergency Response Center has yet to report a positive COVID-19 case in its workforce, and Cabell County’s Emergency Medical Services has reported zero cases linked to at-work exposure, the center’s directors told Cabell County commissioners Thursday.
Mike Davis, Emergency Response Center 911 director, and Gordon Merry, EMS director, updated commissioners on the strategies and protocols put into place since March at both agencies, which have so far worked well for all parties involved, they said.
“One example of what we do is work with the health department — they send us on a weekly basis all of the active cases in the county,” Davis said. “To keep it private, I have only two people in my organization that get that information, and they don’t have names, only addresses. They in turn take that information and put it into our computer system.”
Residences with a positive COVID-19 patient are flagged in the system, and when a call comes in, first responders are asked to contact the 911 dispatcher directly to be informed of the situation.
“We inform them of the possible problem, and that has worked quite well,” Davis said. “They are already prepared, but this makes them that much more prepared when they walk in the doors. Gordon, his staff, they’ve worked with us to help get these protocols in place.”
Merry said 911 dispatchers also ask callers a list of pre-screening questions to give his team a “heads-up” while heading to the scene.
“And every one that we answer, all the calls we go to, we do wear (personal protective equipment) because unfortunately people are not always truthful,” Merry said. “So we have to err on the side of caution.”
Merry said his team formed a task force in March with the Sheriff’s Department and County Commission representatives in which they discuss issues and ideas in collaboration with the health department.
Together they made the decision to purchase various forms of personal protective equipment and a decontamination machine as well as choices on education and protocol.
“All our offices stayed open during the whole thing, fully staffed,” Merry said. “We as an agency have done everything possible to try to protect the employees and the patients that we transport. As of today, not any of our exposures have been from work — it’s been outside of work, and that says it all.
“They’ve worn their PPE. They’ve done what they were told to do.”
Davis said the 911 office has also put procedures in place to protect its employees, like hiring an additional part-time employee to focus on cleaning, socially distancing office spaces and ordering new headsets for staff members.
“We have 38 full-time employees and one part-time employee. So far, we’ve had nine people tested for COVID, 19 quarantined, a lot of our individuals — their spouses work in medical fields or so forth; we’ve had people miss days because of quarantines,” Davis said. “But we haven’t had one case in-house, so what we are doing has worked so far and we are hoping it continues.”