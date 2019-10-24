HUNTINGTON — Dozens of Cabell County EMS employees packed the tiny Cabell County Commission chambers Thursday to show solidarity as union representatives announced plans to attempt to start a union for the first responders.
Chad Francis, a United Mine Workers of America representative, said more than 100 Cabell County EMS employees want to unionize because they fear for their safety at work.
“That's the major thing," he said. "One of the things is a lot of these people work 12- or 24-hour shifts. They may be 23-and-a-half hours in, and then they're asked to go to Columbus. It's not safe."
Floyd Conley, another UMWA representative and organizer, was the first to speak at Thursday’s commission meeting and asked the commissioners to recognize the UMWA as the bargaining unit for the Cabell EMS staff.
The commissioners said they would take it under advisement. The request is expected to be revisited on the next commission agenda.
Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry declined to comment on the union's allegations Thursday, citing the commissioners' ongoing discussions about the unionization request.
“They are going to make a decision and give me directions on where I’m going,” he said.
Francis said the EMS drivers don’t fall under regulations from the Department of Transportation and don’t have to log hours. While they do have a fatigue chart they have to follow, if they use it too much, they get reprimanded, he claimed.
"There's an overwhelming majority here that wants to be represented. They don’t feel safe where they are working right now,” he said. “We are just here to try to help them in any way they can to where they can go to work and feel they can come home in the evening."
In other items taken up on Thursday’s agenda, commissioners approved the city of Milton’s annexation of about 22 acres containing the Milton Little League youth baseball and softball fields. The request was made by the landowner, CSX, which said they would be “only too happy” to agree to the request.
The annexation will now allow the city of Milton to enter the area to assist in general maintenance and provide additional police services in the area.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, who spent some of his career working law enforcement with the city of Milton, said city police cannot go on the property and make an arrest without the annexation. If a crime was occurring, they would have to wait for a sheriff’s deputy to arrive before making an arrest.
"We would go over there and detain people until the sheriff could get there. It was an ongoing problem from time to time with vagrants and drug addicts and things like that," he said. "Now that I've switched paths, they are still waiting on us. This is going to improve the safety of the public and people who go over there."
In an unrelated matter, Marshall Health is seeking to build a new parking garage near the Erma Byrd Clinical Center.
While the parking garage would have no effect on the county commission, attorney Fred Williams, of Steptoe & Johnson, said federal law requires a public comments hearing to be held before the project could move forward with the issuance of the bond. The commissioners approved the issuance of a bond after no public comment was made.
The project is expected to cost anywhere from $15 million to $20 million, with an interest rate not to exceed 5% with a maximum 30-year payback term.
The 700-plus-spot parking garage will be located in the 1200 block of 15th Street, between Charleston and Columbia avenues at the Erma Byrd Center. It will have four levels of parking and is expected to be about 10 feet lower than the main roof of the center.
A new east-west walkway from the new Fairfield Landing student housing will align with one staircase and elevator, which will be located near the entry to the new School of Pharmacy located on the property near Charleston Avenue.
A second staircase and elevator will be located at the corner of 15th Street and Columbia Avenue to accommodate users of the clinical center, as well as patients of the main Marshall Medical Center on Hal Greer Boulevard.