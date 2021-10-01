HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County EMS employee was among 52 COVID-19 deaths reported by state health officials Friday.
Norma Ward, an emergency medical technician for Cabell County Emergency Medical Services for five years, died Thursday of COVID-19. First responders escorted her body to a funeral home Thursday evening.
Ward was a wife and mother of two children, a little girl and boy.
She is at least the second local first responder to have died from COVID-19, following Lawrence County Deputy Boyd Blake, who died earlier this week.
Gordon Merry, director of Cabell County EMS, said Ward’s death had been horrible on the EMS community.
“She was loved by everyone,” Merry said. “She did an excellent job on transportations.”
A social media post announcing her death was shared Friday with former patients telling of her kindness and professionalism in their time of need.
Merry said Cabell EMS deals with COVID-19 patients daily. Ward’s death is the second among area EMTs that he is aware of, but he said emergency medical service workers nationally and locally are still struggling 18 months into the pandemic.
“The other day we had eight people, either with it or quarantined,” he said. “That doesn’t sound like a lot, but eight people equates to four ambulances.”
He said Ward was out of work for a short period of time before her death.
Funeral arrangements for Ward are still being arranged, but Merry said he believes services will take place sometime next week.
As of Friday, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 760 current active cases of COVID-19 and 228 deaths attributed to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported Friday that more than 48% of Boyd County’s population has now been vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the department, September brought the greatest number of positive cases to the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
From Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, the department listed three new deaths attributed to the virus, for a total of 97 deaths to date, and 134 new positive cases.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
