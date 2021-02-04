HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Republicans are showing their appreciation for front-line workers this week.
The Cabell County Republican Executive Committee decided to provide box lunches for the Cabell County EMS and medical personnel who are working in connection with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to administer the second round of COVID-19 vaccinations.
The meals, from Nomada Bakery and Honey Baked Ham, were to be delivered Thursday and Friday.
“We recognize that these individuals are working outside in tents, in cold temperatures, at risk to themselves in service to the community, and believe that this group of people often get overlooked for their dedication and sacrifices made,” said T-Anne See, chairwoman of the Cabell County Republican Executive Committee.
See said that in addition to the stress of their jobs, these workers are at increased risk for COVID-19, with some of their own becoming ill from the virus.
She said she hoped other area organizations and businesses would follow the committee’s lead and provide breakfast or lunch for the workers as a show of appreciation for their service.