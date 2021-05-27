HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Airport Authority President David Clark asked the Cabell County Commission on Thursday to extend its deadline on the proposed sale of the Robert Newlon Airport property near Lesage.
“We are willing to continue discussions between all parties to work toward an agreement for the sale of the property, if that is the wishes of the commission,” Clark said during the commission’s regular meeting. “However, there must be more reasonable time allowed to attempt to raise money to do so.”
Earlier this month, the commission offered to sell the property to the Airport Authority for $200,000. The offer was made in a letter from Ancil Ramey, the County Commission’s special attorney, to Clark. The letter said the offer is open until June 1.
“That’s just not enough time,” Clark insisted.
After the public comment portion of the meeting ended, Jim Morgan, who is the commission president and on the Airport Authority board, said the commissioners would not speak about the comments made during the meeting, and the commission moved on with its agenda.
The controversy over the airport property became public in November, when the commission considered a resolution to dissolve the Airport Authority. The commission took no action on the resolution.
Clark said he believes the commission made the resolution as a way to break the lease it has with Robert Newlon Airport owner Carl Bailey.
“We have asked them why they are doing this, but they have not given a reason,” Clark said.
The airport property was deeded by the Huntington Industrial Corp. to the commission on Oct. 26, 1978. The purchase price was $200,000. Clark said $150,000 came from a grant from the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission and the rest came from the County Commission. He said the Airport Authority was created in 1980, and in 1982 it was granted the authority to operate the airport.
“The Airport Authority feels it is in the best interest of all parties to continue with the current lease between the commission, the Airport Authority and Carl Bailey,” Clark said.
Clark said the Airport Authority has been in discussion with Bailey, who began managing the state’s only grass runway airport in 2006 under a 30-year sublease with them. Clark suggested the county deed the property to the authority so it could negotiate with Bailey for him to buy it.
“How can we negotiate when we don’t own that property?” he asked.
Ramey has also questioned the validity of the leases, but the commission has taken no legal action regarding them.
Clark also said he didn’t understand why Ramey reached out directly to Bailey about the property in the past.
“The proper procedure would be for the commission to reach out to the Airport Authority, but there has been lack of communication there,” he said.
Clark says Bailey has offered to buy the property twice, once for $100,000 and a second offer for $120,000, but the commission has never responded in an open meeting regarding the offers.
Airport Authority board member Scott Bias asked commissioners why they haven’t been more transparent about the entire process.
“Where did this $200,000 figure to sell the airport come from?” he asked. “We have asked was that voted on by the commission, and the answer was no. Where is this stuff coming from if you all aren’t having meetings and voting on it? There seems to be a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes. You can go into executive session with your lawyer, but you have to do that from a meeting. So there’s things going on and being talked about that aren’t being addressed properly, in my opinion.”
Bailey said after the meeting that the valid lease requires the county to reimburse him for the nearly $800,000 of his own money he has spent to make major improvements at the airport. He also said the lease requires the county to sell the property at the appraised value of the land and not the $590,000 the county valued the property’s worth.
“Their own assessor said the land appraised at $161,700,” Bailey said. “But the question still remains — why are they even doing this in the first place?”
Other people also spoke out at the County Commission meeting in support of Bailey and the airport. They cited its economic value to the county and taxpayers, among a host of other reasons to support maintaining the current lease with Bailey.
The commission went into executive session after the meeting, but did not take any action regarding the airport and did not say if the airport would be on a future agenda.
However, at 4:15 p.m., the Cabell County Commission issued a news release regarding the airport.
It says the 2017 sublease was not legal.
“That illegal 2017 sublease would have required the Commission to reimburse Mr. Bailey for certain improvements on the County’s property never approved by the Commission,” it said. “Under the various leases and subleases, Mr. Bailey was required to secure the Commission’s approval to construct any improvements on the property, but he failed to do so.”
The county said in the release that the most troublesome issue is that Bailey, through a separate company, operates a skydiving business on the property and cannot obtain insurance, exposing the county and its taxpayers to potential liability.
“None of this was ever approved by the Commission,” it said.
It said the county spends about $8,000 a year against liability suits arising from the property, but it is unclear whether that insurance would cover a lawsuit arising out of Bailey’s skydiving operations, particularly since he cannot obtain insurance for this portion of his business.
“Mr. Bailey’s skydiving business opened on the County’s property without a lease, without the County’s approval and without any insurance, with the only insurance potentially provided by the County’s taxpayers,” it said.
It went on to talk about Bailey using the county’s property free of charge.
“In the forty years it has owned the property, the County has not received a dime. Unlike other county businesses, Mr. Bailey’s company uses the County’s property, free of charge, without paying any real estate taxes. In other words, Mr. Bailey’s company is subsidized by County taxpayers, permitting Mr. Bailey to expand his businesses and incur debt outside the airport property,” the release said.
The release went on to say the commission, through its attorney, contacted the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO), the successor to the Huntington Industrial Corp., about its right of first refusal to repurchase the property for $200,000, but HADCO is not interested.
It ended with the commission stating if it is unable to come to terms with Bailey, it reserves its legal right to sell its property and, if necessary, force litigation over the validity of the leases.
The entire news release can be read online at www.herald-dispatch.com.