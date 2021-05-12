HUNTINGTON — A public meeting of the Cabell County Airport Authority regarding the future of the Robert Newlon Airport is scheduled for noon Thursday.
The May 13 agenda says the meeting will take place in the Cabell County Commission chambers and is to discuss the “Commission’s proposal to sell the county airport property to the Authority.”
Controversy regarding the Airport Authority erupted in November 2020 after the commission attempted to pass a resolution to dissolve it permanently. The Airport Authority is comprised of five members appointed by the County Commission. It has two Democrats, two Republicans and one county commissioner.
At that meeting, nearly two dozen people spoke against the resolution and said it was an attempt that would also lead to terminating the 30-year lease agreement the Airport Authority has with Carl Bailey, owner of the Fly In Cafe at the airport. Bailey began managing the airport in 2006.
Bailey said at the time that he has used thousands of dollars of his own money to make major improvements at the state’s only grass runway airport, located along W.Va. 2. He said he was blindsided to learn the Cabell County Commission was going to try to terminate his lease with the Airport Authority by dissolving it through a resolution.
“I invested all my earnings into that place, invested my time to get it going, and we have developed a place for tourism,” Bailey said last year. “We got people from literally all over the world come here to skydive, watch airplanes, camp, participate in festivals, listen to live music and eat great food, along with so many other fun events and activities. Now they are trying to take it all away without reimbursing me for anything I have done there.”
In February, the commission had an executive session regarding possible litigation involving the county’s Airport Authority, but when commissioners returned from behind closed doors, no action was taken.
Due to the possible pending litigation, authority members, commissioners and Bailey’s attorney, Thomas Scarr, have declined to comment. Bailey also declined to comment about the situation last week, but is expected to be at Thursday’s meeting.
The commission did not say when the matter regarding the Airport Authority or the airport property would be placed on a future commission agenda.