HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has been awarded $127,500 toward its Harm Reduction Program as part of HepConnect’s more than $920,000 total grants for public health organizations in West Virginia.
These grants are the local portion of $5.3 million gifted to 32 organizations in five states in grant funding over the next 18 months, HepConnect announced Tuesday.
Launched in June, HepConnect is a network to support local health efforts to curtail the spread of hepatitis C, which has tripled in Appalachia alongside widespread intravenous drug use. The funding is fueled by an initial $11.3 million corporate grant by California-based Gilead Sciences. The program is administered by the Harm Reduction Coalition (HRC), a national public health advocacy and support organization based in New York City.
HepConnect is a five-year, multimillion-dollar project aimed at bolstering existing harm reduction efforts at public health programs in West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and North Carolina.
“We’re excited to have this new resource available to us,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, who set up their Harm Reduction Program with the HRC’s oversight in 2015.
“They’re the national leaders, so being chosen by them for this grant does demonstrate their faith in our ability to perform and the need in our community, as well as their willingness to support our efforts.”
Harm reduction programs are created to improve access to care and the quality of life in the community’s most vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations, particularly transient homeless and intravenous drug users.
Cabell County’s Harm Reduction Program includes the department’s syringe exchange, in which used syringes can be exchanged for clean syringes in a clinical setting. The goal of providing clean syringes is to discourage the use of tainted needles, thereby curtailing the spread of related bloodborne diseases like hepatitis and HIV.
Five other West Virginia organizations also received HepConnect funding Tuesday: the Opioid Response Innovation Initiative, the Milan Puskar Health Right/LIGHT Project, Queer Appalachia and Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition, Cabin Creek Health Systems, and the Community Education Group.
Nearly 21,000 West Virginians are living with hepatitis C, and about 120 deaths were related to the disease in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has called the rise of the bloodborne virus an epidemic. The disease has spread dramatically in the wake of Appalachia’s opioid epidemic, chiefly through the sharing of used syringes to inject drugs and a new wave of homelessness.
More information can be found at www.hepconnect.com.