HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will host free flu clinics across Cabell County during October.
Free clinics Thursday, Oct. 10, will be at the Guyandotte Library from 9 to 11 a.m. and the Cox Landing Library from 1 to 3 p.m.
Two will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Salt Rock Library from 9 to 11 a.m. and at the Milton Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Two more will be at Milton City Hall from 9 to 11 a.m. and at the Barboursville Senior Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The final two will be held at Barboursville Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 and at the Huntington main branch library from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 29.
Flu shots are available every weekday at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.