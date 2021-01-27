HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is ramping up in preparation for more widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, which officials predict will be in two to three weeks.
The health department this week was awarded a $1.07 million grant to administer and distribute the vaccine by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. The goal is to administer 1,500 vaccine doses a day for a month beginning Feb. 1, according to the FEMA announcement.
FEMA also awarded a $577,015.02 grant to the state Office of the Adjutant General for supplies, labor and equipment in support of the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines. Quantities reflect the estimated administration of 45,000 vaccinations per week across state sites.
During Wednesday’s meeting of the Cabell Board of Health, board chair Dr. Kevin Yingling said the community was lucky to have this FEMA funding.
“There will be opportunities for vaccination clinics that would not have been possible to this scale if not for this award,” Yingling said.
Yingling said he hopes the health department will continue to be a tool for the community. He urged the administration to continue to take into consideration vulnerable populations, such as the Black community, which has been disproportionately impacted by the virus.
“We look forward to great things in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
In preparation, Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director at the health department, is working on a rollout plan with FEMA and the state National Guard. He was in one of those planning meetings Wednesday and did not participate in the board meeting.
Rodney Melton, director of environmental sciences at the health department, said his team has been slowly acquiring personal protective equipment, or PPE. They are trying to predict how much will be needed for wider vaccine rollout, but it depends on the number of staff members, the number of clinics and how long the clinics last.
In the meantime, the health department continues to work on COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
Director of Nursing Kathleen Napier said December saw the highest number of new cases in Cabell County, surpassing 2,500 cases. So far in January, numbers have seemed to slow down, with 1,597 cases to date.
Testing, however, has fallen off in the past two weeks. The department plans to re-up testing messaging.
Napier said they or a community partner have administered nearly all the 8,000 doses of the vaccine the county has received. Along with the health department, Marshall University, Mountwest Community and Technical College, Valley Health and Marshall Health have administered some doses.
The health department’s COVID-19 call center also remains busy, taking over 700 calls in just 7 1/2 hours one day recently, said Elizabeth Adkins, public information officer. She said it can be an overwhelming task to answer the calls, especially when they don’t have the answer the caller wants to hear.
“People want the vaccine,” she said.
The call center can be reached at 304-526-3383 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In other business Wednesday, following an executive session, the board voted to move from the state Department of Personnel to a merit-based system. This comes with a re-arranging of the organization’s administrative structure and new job titles.
The health department has been moving away from the state’s hiring system as they work to fill empty positions. Yingling said the move will bring efficiency to the organization.
The new merit system will be implemented Sunday, Jan. 31.