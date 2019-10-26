HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has issued a statement condemning the widespread use of e-cigarettes, particularly among youths and young adults, and the marketing practices that target those groups.
The department adopted a two-page proclamation against vaping during its monthly Board of Health meeting Wednesday night in Huntington.
The board specifically advised against the use of vaping products by children, youths, young adults and pregnant women, and condemned tactics to target these groups, including flavored products and advertising directly at these groups.
Those vapor products have been labeled by proponents as a safer alternative to traditional smoking or smokeless tobacco. The health department advised those unable to quit a nicotine addiction to instead consult with a doctor on how to quit.
The proclamation also stated the department “will use any means within their authority to protect the health of these vulnerable citizens,” which could include a county measure to raise the age to purchase e-cigarettes and tobacco products from 18 to 21. The Board of Health proposed exploring if the health department could effectively enforce a 21-and-over measure within its jurisdiction during its September meeting, and met with legal counsel for nearly an hour in executive session Wednesday. The board did not discuss the review of its legal capabilities, nor did it take any action on it Wednesday.
A bill that would have raised the legal age to purchase any nicotine product to 21 cleared the West Virginia Senate during this year’s legislative session, but died in the House of Delegates with the end of the term.
The move locally comes against the backdrop of national momentum opposing electronic cigarettes, sparked recently by the Trump administration’s proposal to ban flavored e-cigarettes nationwide, and news of around a dozen vaping-related deaths in the United States. Scores of other public health entities, including the U.S. Surgeon General and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have long warned about the startling rise of vaping among youth.
The department has faced moderate backlash on its stance against vaping — notably when it banned vaping indoors as with cigarettes in 2014 — and the board has spoken in expectation this newest measure could see similar opposition.
A study by the National Institutes of Health found that 37% of high school seniors use e-cigarettes, 32% of 10th-graders and 17.6% of eighth-graders.