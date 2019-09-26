HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will begin exploring options it can take to curtail underage vaping, which could include local regulation within the county.
The department’s governing Board of Health voted Wednesday to review three routes to take within their capacity to act: adopt a resolution condemning underage vaping as a public health emergency; explore what actions against vaping are in the works at the state level; and the feasibility and legality of regulating vaping within the county — specifically raising the age to purchase vape products to 21.
The vote Wednesday was only to explore available options, and no binding actions were taken.
The department will meet with legal counsel to determine what regulatory options are within their control, said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the health department’s physician director, adding he supports raising the buying age to 21.
Another avenue would require checking what options are already in the works at the state level, as there was discussion among the board about not wanting to plow ahead as a county skewed against any current state efforts. The state, it was also noted, would have a much larger capacity and resource base to enforce any regulation.
A bill that would have raised the legal age to purchase any nicotine product to 21 cleared the West Virginia Senate during this year’s legislative session, but died in the House of Delegates with the end of the term.
The move locally comes against the backdrop of national momentum opposing electronic cigarettes, sparked recently by the Trump administration’s proposal to ban flavored e-cigarettes nationwide, and news of around a dozen vaping-related deaths in the United States. Scores of other public health entities, including the U.S. Surgeon General and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have long warned about the startling rise of vaping among youth.
While a ban on flavored e-cigarettes was not outright discussed by the health department Wednesday, it was mentioned as a reason for widespread use among the youth — their primary concern in addressing vape usage, Kilkenny said.
The department has faced moderate backlash on its stance against vaping — notably when it banned vaping indoors as with cigarettes in 2014 — and the board spoke in expectation this newest measure could see similar opposition. Kilkenny said the public’s opinion will be considered, but that it ultimately comes down to reducing use among youth.
“I don’t think anyone is going to argue that protecting children from an addictive substance isn’t in the public’s best interest,” Kilkenny said.
A study by the National Institutes of Health found that 37% of high school seniors use e-cigarettes, 32% of 10th-graders and 17.6% of eighth-graders.