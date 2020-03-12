HUNTINGTON — Now is time to have plans in place in preparation for the COVID-19 coronavirus hitting West Virginia, a health professional told members of the public Wednesday, warning of the social and economic impact not being prepared could bring.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, explained during a public presentation at the St. Mary’s Highlawn Building more about the virus and the health and social complications that come with it.
“We are still in the preparation phase here, while other parts of the country are in an active phase. We don’t have any cases yet, so we are not acting like we have cases,” he said. “We’ll act like we have cases when that’s time and we are prepared to do that.”
As the United States surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus, West Virginia has yet to have one. Eight tests have been arranged and seven have come back negative as of Wednesday, with results for one pending. All surrounding states have at least one confirmation of the virus, and Kilkenny said it wasn’t a matter of if, but when, West Virginia will start seeing its own.
The economic impact of canceling events, losing days off a paycheck and other matters could have a hard impact, he said, and that’s why it’s important for organizations and businesses to have plans in place now. Kilkenny warned of the difference between social distancing (maintaining a distance of 3 feet between yourself and others) and isolation and said he hopes attendees left the public seminar understanding the importance of taking care of each other.
Members of the public in the audience posed questions about work leave, school and sporting event closures, travel, quarantining in single and group settings and contact with animals.
Kilkenny said there would be a time and place to close schools, but he does not believe the time has yet come for Cabell County. While he keeps in close contact with school officials, the decision of closing schools and suspension of sporting events remains with school officials.
The decision of closing school gets complicated when you factor in making sure the children are well fed and taken care of without the school administration seeing them daily, he said. He also doesn’t believe children should be gathering at sporting or club events in large numbers.
“If we close schools, we don’t want kids to get together somewhere else,” he said.
He added he thinks youths meeting in smaller settings, such as a day care, would be OK if consistent, so parents should not worry about having to take off work to watch their children.
Jedd Flowers, director of communications for Cabell County Schools, said in an email Wednesday afternoon that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials are not recommending the closing of public schools en masse to prevent the spread of virus; instead, they recommend schools and districts closely monitor confirmed cases in cooperation with local health officials, and work with those officials to make decisions based on confirmed disease activity.
“Unless the spread of COVID-19 becomes prominent in our community, it is unlikely our schools will close,” the email read.
Kilkenny did not encourage events to be canceled on the spot, but said it was important for event sponsors to collaborate with each other to make a determination. Several factors play into making the cancellation decision, such as the venue, city and who would be attending, he said.
“If you’re going to have a gathering of the California, Oregon and Washington state teachers associations and you want them to come to Huntington, we are probably going to say that’s maybe not a good idea,” he said.
Event organizers are welcome to call the health department for its input, he said.
One audience member asked if a Cabell Midland High School student trip to England should be canceled, but Kilkenny said the decision was up to the leaders as of Wednesday, since there is no travel ban or concern in that area. He noted that the virus outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation worldwide and there would be risk associated with leaving the country.
“You could find yourself in quarantine there or find yourself in quarantine coming back,” he said.
Those traveling overseas don’t need to self-quarantine when returning home, he said, but if one is returning from travel to China, South Korea, Iran or Italy, they should follow up with the CDC to determine the best steps.
If a person feels he or she has the virus, there is a set of criteria officials will go over to find out their risk of having the disease. Questions include if they have traveled overseas — particularly China, Italy, South Korea or Iran — and if they had been in contact with anyone who was known to have the illness.
If you meet public health criteria, the cost of testing could be covered. Otherwise, it might be an out-of-pocket expense.
With the time it takes for testing to be completed and possible quarantine after that, a person could be losing days of work. As many West Virginians live paycheck-to-paycheck, Kilkenny said the impact of being unprepared could have an impact on the economy, for industries and their employees.
“We are asking for agencies to have flexibility in their absentee policies and to be supportive of their employees if they have to miss work,” he said.
For workplaces with employees working in close proximity, Kilkenny said cleanliness and handwashing would go a long way, but the health department also would go as far as recommending employees wear surgical masks, although the CDC does not recommend them for use by the general public.
Kilkenny also warned that unfamiliar animals should be avoided. While still being researched, some believe the virus was transferred from a bat to a human, but Kilkenny said he was unaware of any infected bats in the United States. The virus is an animal pathogen, he said. Bats, cats, cattle and camels, for example, can carry it.
Local facilities are already setting plans in place to reduce the chances of infection. The Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center announced Tuesday it would begin to limit public entrances to just one location — following weekend and holiday procedures — to help screen those coming in and out with basic questions to curb the possible exposure of the virus to patients.
Kilkenny said the health department was working on arrangements to possibly have a second public meeting in the future, if needed. For that meeting, the department is hoping to have a live-stream option instead of having an in-person event that would draw a crowd, if the situation worsens.
“We always learn something about the community’s awareness (at these events) and their readiness when we hear what questions they are asking us, and it makes us rise to new challenges,” he said. “Every time we go to a group, we will hear about new situations we hadn’t specifically thought of and we begin to think about those concerns.”
Anyone with questions surrounding the virus can call the state’s virus hot line at 800-887-4304.