HUNTINGTON — Additional back-to-school guidance and updated safety protocols are expected to be released for Cabell County students and staff by the end of the week.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said after the West Virginia Board of Education and state Department of Education provide updated guidance on Wednesday, the local school district hopes to provide its own information on back-to-school protocol sooner rather than later.
“One of the things we want to be able to provide is information to our families so that they aren’t in anticipation of what is expected, what are the protocols we’re going to have for this coming year,” Saxe said.
Two-hundred-day employees return to work on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and students are scheduled to return one week later on Aug. 18. Currently there is no mask mandate in place for Cabell County Schools, but officials gave no further information on whether there would be one for the coming year during the regular meeting of the Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday evening.
Two people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting: a grandparent of a Cabell County student and a district bus driver. Both urged the board and administrators to not re-introduce a mask mandate for various reasons.
Saxe said when the district does release its own safety and reentry guidance, it will be thorough enough so that parents and guardians can make informed decisions based on what is best for their situation, referencing the newly introduced Cabell Virtual Learning Academy, which is a virtual school program taught by teachers in the district and is open to all students.
“It could be an option parents want to consider based upon the information they see and some of the protocols we institute in our back to school guidance,” Saxe said. “Some parents find (that it) fits their needs and others want to send their students to our brick-and-mortar schools and we are going to be prepared to meet that need and to provide the level of normalcy people are looking for.”
Policy is being finalized for the Cabell Virtual Learning Academy, a new educational offering for the district. The policy passed a first reading at Tuesday’s meeting. So far, 246 students have expressed interest in enrolling in the virtual learning program, including 101 elementary students, 63 middle school and 82 high school students.
In other business, board members recognized several students for various achievements, including a dozen who participated in the Governor’s STEM Institute, seven more who took part in the Governor’s STEM Institute at the Greenbank Observatory and six students who participated in the Governor’s School for the Arts.
Southside Elementary teacher Courtney Arnold was recognized for receiving a $2,000 prize by way of the 2021 Voya Unsung Hero Award. With the prize, she plans to buy the necessary materials to offer ceramics activities at the school. She also is eligible for an even larger prize, she told board members.
Eighteen policy updates passed on second reading a third and final reading will be given at the Aug. 17 meeting prior to the beginning of the school year. Those amended policies can be found on the district’s website, cabellschools.com.
Dates for back-to-school open house events were also announced at the meeting. For elementary school students, it will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 at each location. Middle school open house is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, and high schoolers can attend their open house beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.