CHARLESTON — Lawyers for the City of Huntington and Cabell County picked apart testimony from two AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. employees Wednesday as they attempted to learn how a small pharmacy ordered 3.8 million doses of opioids over eight years before being cut off.
ABDC said they have had a system of protocols and rules in place since 2007, one which the DEA had asked them to present to other distributors for inspiration, but Cabell County attorney Eric Kennedy questioned if the company was sincere in their protocols or if it was a ruse to keep regulators off ABDC’s back so they could increase profits.
The municipalities accuse the “Big Three'' drug wholesalers — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — of helping to fuel the opioid crisis by sending 127.9 million opiate doses into the county from 2006 to 2014 before a reduction in the pills shipped made users turn to illicit drugs. However, the defendants point to the Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors and West Virginians' poor health as the culprits.
Wednesday’s testimony centered Michael Perry, of Huntington, a retired AmerisourceBergen sales executive who oversaw Safescript’s ABCD account from 2004 to 2012 as ABDC sold it 3.8 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone. Controlled substances were 86% of its total purchases, which could indicate illegal diversion into the illicit market, Perry said.
Kennedy pointed to an investigation report into the pharmacy from 2007, in which Perry had explained to a boss Safescript did a lot of oxycodone and methadone sales because several pain clinics were in the area. He said they had shifted toward another distributor because AmerisourceBergen had held orders. They eventually returned to AmerisourceBergen after thresholds were increased.
Two of its top prescribing doctors were Deleno Webb and Philip Fisher, whose medical offices were shutterd due to problematic practices. Webb was a psychortirist, but prescribing high volumes of opioids.
Perry pointed to a 46-question questionnaire each AmerisourceBergen customer was required to fill out after 2007. It asked about how many pills they planned to purchase and why. It also requested information about their prescribers and other distributors from which they purchased, among other things.
Perry would help buyers fill out the forms, Kennedy said, which shows salespeople were in charge of investigating the customers and helping them correctly answer questions to keep from being flagged.
An unexplained presentation slide showed said sales executives at the company were responsible for investigating their customers, even after headquarters determined their customer was suspected of diverting pills into the illicit market.
The defense said Kennedy was misconstruing what was meant.
But Kennedy pointed to a September 2009 email in which Perry was asked to go to the store and interview them about why its controlled substance purchases were such a high percentage of its total sales and fill out an amended questionnaire, if needed.
“Thank you for your HELP in keeping us compliant,” a manager in the regulatory compliance department wrote in making the request.
Perry’s testimony followed the third day of testimony from Steve Mays, ABDC’S vice president of regulatory affairs, whose testimony Wednesday focused on expanding on the company’s relationship with the DEA and giving a better understanding of the company's distribution centers.
When the DEA issued an immediate shutdown of ABDC’s Orlando distribution center in mid-2007, Mays said he was shocked because ABDC thought they had been doing everything they were supposed to. Mays said he expected some type of outreach if ABDC was not following rules.
ABDC and the DEA held meetings to come to a settlement for the center to be reopened and in the meantime orders were filled form other facilities. During those meetings the DEA looked at ABDC files on its customers, one of which was about six inches thick.
“They said it looks like you’ve done all you can do,” Mays said.
The meetings led to the implementation of a new system in summer 2007 to smoke out suspicious orders. After that, if center managers aren’t comfortable with shipping orders, they could send it to headquarters for review. Headquarters would look into the customer and file and most of the time it was released. If it was found suspicious, it was reported to the DEA and not shipped.
Retail chain pharmacies were exempt from the program, he said.
Mays said ABDC employees were invited to a conference to teach their program to other distribution companies after the DEA approved the system, he said.
Cabell County attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. pointed to an email in which ABDC employees complained they were losing out on money with their new program because they weren’t on the same level playing field as its competitions.
Farrell said inside the vault that holds controlled substances at ABDC’s Ohio facility was a sign that said if more than 1,000 pills of a controlled substance were ordered, it had to be reported to a supervisor.
He questioned why there was no documentation of supervisor reports made. There were 743 total orders over that threshold, amounting to 2.9 million dosage units of hydrocodone and oxycodone, made by Safescript alone.
Perry said he visited Safescript at least every other week and never saw a red flag which would alert him something was wrong.
When the owner, a contractor by trade, was arrested in 2012 after he was caught in a truck with a woman, several bottles of prescription drugs, blank pharmacy labels and suspected drug ledgers, Perry said he alerted headquarters immediately.
Turning the testimony to more recent events, Kennedy showed a December 2013 email which said salespeople were asked to have a “frank conversation” with their clients who had accounts less than $50k a month if they were purchasing high rates of opioids.
Problematic Cabell County pharmacies were over that threshold, however. Safescript, for example, had an annual purchase average of $2.3 million of overall products.
In 2017, over 90% of the customers being sold controlled substances had no questionnaires or outdated ones and the sales associates were tasked with helping update those files, according to an email sent to associates. The email said their priority should be financial implications attempting to get the form would have.
Kennedy asked if ABDC had the same commitment to diversion control as they did not selling products. Perry said they did. Farrell asked Perry if he had seen a change in the community over his time as a Huntingtonian.
“We have an opioid epidemic in our county, don’t we,” Farrell asked.
“I am well aware of that,” Perry responded.