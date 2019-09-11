The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - September is National Sepsis Awareness Month, and to mark the occasion, Cabell Huntington Hospital will host an educational event Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital atrium. Information about sepsis prevention, giveaways and light refreshments will be available.
Sepsis, a potentially life-threatening complication, occurs when the body's response to infection causes inflammation to tissues and organs. This inflammation can trigger a cascade of changes that can damage multiple organ systems, causing them to fail. Risk of death increases up to 8% for each hour treatment is delayed. Early treatment of sepsis, usually with antibiotics and large amounts of intravenous fluids, improves chances for survival.
CHH has a dedicated sepsis response team to offer an even greater response time.
Sepsis occurs in three stages, starting with sepsis and progressing through severe sepsis to septic shock. By using a team process, sepsis can be treated during its early stage before it becomes more dangerous, hospital officials said.
For more information about sepsis, visit www.cabellhuntington.org.