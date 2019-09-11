SepsisTeam_66496.jpg

Courtesy of Cabell Huntington Hospital Members of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Sepsis Team are, from left, Larui Martinich, RN; Caleb Nuckols, RN; Michele Smith, RN, BSN; Dan Preston, RN and Molly Kluemper, RN, BSN.

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON - September is National Sepsis Awareness Month, and to mark the occasion, Cabell Huntington Hospital will host an educational event Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital atrium. Information about sepsis prevention, giveaways and light refreshments will be available.

Sepsis, a potentially life-threatening complication, occurs when the body's response to infection causes inflammation to tissues and organs. This inflammation can trigger a cascade of changes that can damage multiple organ systems, causing them to fail. Risk of death increases up to 8% for each hour treatment is delayed. Early treatment of sepsis, usually with antibiotics and large amounts of intravenous fluids, improves chances for survival.

CHH has a dedicated sepsis response team to offer an even greater response time.

Sepsis occurs in three stages, starting with sepsis and progressing through severe sepsis to septic shock. By using a team process, sepsis can be treated during its early stage before it becomes more dangerous, hospital officials said.

For more information about sepsis, visit www.cabellhuntington.org.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.