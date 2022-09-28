HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will host a free flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at 703 7th Ave., in Huntington for those who live, work or volunteer in Cabell County or the City of Huntington.
The health department will continue to offer flu shots daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday beginning Monday, Oct. 3.
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age and will be offered for free to community members.
Additional flu outreach clinics are:
9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Main Library (downtown)
2-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Milton City Hall
9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Milton Library
2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Barboursville Senior Center
1-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, Cabell County Courthouse
8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Division of Motor Vehicles/Division of Highways drive-through (outside)
