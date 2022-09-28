The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210110 flu 02.jpg
Buy Now

Registered nurse Patty Dickey prepares a flu shot vaccine during a flu shot clinic at HIMG on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will host a free flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at 703 7th Ave., in Huntington for those who live, work or volunteer in Cabell County or the City of Huntington.

The health department will continue to offer flu shots daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday beginning Monday, Oct. 3.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.