Registered nurse Kayla Dunfee delivers a booster shot outside the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Center on Tuesday in Barboursville.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will receive more than $1.2 million of the $33.7 million in COVID-19 relief reimbursement requested by several West Virginia agencies, including the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health and Thomas Health System, as announced by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.

The funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, will be used to reimburse costs accrued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

