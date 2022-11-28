HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will receive more than $1.2 million of the $33.7 million in COVID-19 relief reimbursement requested by several West Virginia agencies, including the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health and Thomas Health System, as announced by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.
The funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, will be used to reimburse costs accrued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cabell-Huntington Health Department, in collaboration with community partners Mountain Health Network, Marshall University and Marshall Health, requested a reimbursement of $1,240,242. The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health will receive $31,460,096, and Thomas Health System will receive $1,072,544.
“Responding to COVID-19 in our community was a collaborative effort, and we’re grateful for our local partners and their willingness to use their resources in the interest of public health,” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, Cabell-Huntington Health Department CEO and health officer, said. “I’m pleased that the Cabell-Huntington Health Department has been successful on behalf of our partners to seek out relief reimbursement from FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.”
“Our frontline workers have gone above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and healthcare workers continue to depend on PPE, testing facilities and other medical equipment to keep themselves and our communities safe,” Manchin said. “I’m pleased FEMA continues to assist the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Thomas Health in covering these costs.”
Capito said, “When COVID-19 hit, our health departments and medical institutions reacted quickly, and undoubtedly saved lives across West Virginia. We will always be grateful for their bravery and courage on the frontlines of this pandemic.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.