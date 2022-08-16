The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington is pictured in this Nov. 1, 2021, file photo.

HUNTINGTON — A federal judge in Huntington granted preliminary approval of a nearly $5.7 million class action lawsuit settlement between Cabell Huntington Hospital and some of its retirees who accused the provider of reneging on health care benefit promises.

If the settlement is approved, it would provide payments of more than $18,860 to each of 211 non-union retirees who were told in 2021 that their health coverage with Cabell Huntington would be terminated, which is approximately $4 million of the total settlement. A high-risk fund of $500,000 would be established and the remaining amount of the settlement would be for service, administrative and attorneys’ fees.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

