HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Mother/Baby Unit was busy over Easter weekend, dressing its youngest patients in colorful outfits for the holiday.
“Yeah, we definitely try to make it special for the families by doing things like getting portraits together, for whatever holiday it is,” said Alyssa Balko, a registered nurse.
There is a possibility that up to 13 pregnant mothers could go into labor on the actual holiday; Balko says that’s pretty steady for the unit right now. On Friday, there were 11 babies — seven boys and four girls — in the unit.
“We enjoy all of them (holidays) because it’s a time when people bring in specific outfits for (the babies). Every holiday I feel like is celebrated well here just ‘cause we enjoy doing the extra decoration and stuff,” she said.
“Especially if it’s gonna be the baby’s first of that holiday,” added Candice Conaway, a registered nurse.
This unit is equipped to handle high-risk pregnancies.
“We always want them to go as smoothly as possible, but we do have a high-risk clinic so we are set up for complicated deliveries,” Balko said.
“We’re prepared for the worst, we don’t expect the worst,” Conaway said.
Being able to witness “those first moments” with families is Balko’s favorite part about working in the unit.
“Being a mom, you remember those first moments, so it’s nice on the other side knowing that we are gonna be a part of this,” Conaway said.
“We can try to make the magic happen,” Balko said.
Each baby in the hospital during a holiday gets to take home a craft and a keepsake. For Easter, that’s a bunny made with their footprints.
Conaway says that for every holiday, those working in the unit can find a way to make a festive shape out of babies’ hand and footprints.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.