HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital announced Friday it will close its surgery center next month and its home health center over the next three months.

“Effective April 28, the CHH outpatient Surgery Center, located at 1201 Hal Greer Blvd., across the street from the hospital, will close,” Mountain Health Network, the parent company of Cabell Huntington Hospital, said in a press release. “CHH will also phase out its home health services over the next 90 days.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

