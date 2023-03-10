Cabell Huntington Surgery Center is shown on Friday in Huntington. Mountain Health Network is going to close the Cabell Huntington Surgery Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital Home Health Center effective April 28.
Cabell Huntington Hospital Home Health Center is shown on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Huntington. Mountain Health Network is going to close the Cabell Huntington Surgery Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital Home Health Center effective April 28.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital announced Friday it will close its surgery center next month and its home health center over the next three months.
“Effective April 28, the CHH outpatient Surgery Center, located at 1201 Hal Greer Blvd., across the street from the hospital, will close,” Mountain Health Network, the parent company of Cabell Huntington Hospital, said in a press release. “CHH will also phase out its home health services over the next 90 days.”
The hospital said it’s “implementing a pair of operational efficiencies to align its resources to better manage costs in the post-pandemic economic climate” and cited prolonged decreased financial performance as reasons for making the closures necessary.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has left health care systems across the country with lingering operational challenges that require they reexamine the way they deliver care,” Tim Martin, chief operating officer of Cabell Huntington said in the release. “Both home health and the surgery center have had declining patient volumes over the past few years and these steps are being taken only after numerous attempts to reverse that downward trend. While this decision is difficult, our resolve for highly reliable care includes excellence in operations and continuous improvement for the patients and communities we serve.”
The hospital said planning is currently underway for the orderly closure of both services.
“Surgeries previously performed at the CHH Surgery Center will be scheduled at the operating rooms at CHH and St. Mary’s Medical Center, or Three Gables Surgery Center in Proctorville,” the release explained. “CHH will no longer accept new home health patients but will assist with referrals to other home health providers within the region. CHH will continue to serve existing patients through June 10 and will connect any who require longer-term home health care with other area providers.”
The hospital added that its human resources department will work with all 78 staff members to transfer them to the hospital’s more than 200 open positions.
In November, Mountain Health Network closed St. Mary’s Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit after 98 years.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
