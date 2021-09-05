HUNTINGTON — Members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 and Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH), a Mountain Health Network facility, have entered into negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement for service employees.
“These negotiations represent approximately 1,000 employees also in the service and maintenance unit,” said Joyce Gibson, district director for SEIU 1199 Region 1, which covers West Virginia, Kentucky and Southern Ohio.
Gibson said SEIU 1199 has, since 1975, negotiated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, representing service employees like licensed nurse practitioners (LPNs), sanitarians, housekeeping, maintenance, pharmacy techs and patient care assistants.
“Their current contract expires Nov. 2, 2021,” Gibson said.
On Tuesday, union members and officials had a news conference outside the hospital regarding the negotiations.
Mary Adams, a member of the SEIU District 1199 negotiating committee, said she asked the CHH Board of Directors to work with them for a fair and equitable contract.
“We presented the board with a resolution … that demonstrates our desire to work together, because this process doesn’t have to be adversarial,” Adams said. “We are fighting for quality care, safe staffing, wages that allow us to provide for our families and equitable insurance coverage.”
Damon Core, a local union member who also serves on the negotiating committee, raised issues about the new $51 million office complex that is being built over the current staff parking area.
“Breaking ground on a $51 million office building while telling workers like us you don’t have the money to provide for the basic wages and benefits we deserve is a bad way to start negotiations,” Core said. “And the fact that they are breaking ground in a way that deliberately hinders our ability to find safe and adequate parking to serve our patients and visitors sends a message that they refuse to give us the respect we have earned.”
Union officials said wages, benefits and parking are all concerns, but the most pressing issue is safe staffing and the impact staffing is having on workers’ ability to provide quality care and services.
“The employees of Cabell Huntington Hospital have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic on top of the everyday needs of the community, yet hospital executives refuse to invest in the staffing necessary to meet the needs of the patients and visitors,” said Sherri McKinney, regional director with SEIU District 1199. “Hospital workers want the board of directors to work with us, especially during this contract, to retain good, qualified health care providers and not make unnecessary cuts to wages or any benefits.”
Gibson said there are five more negotiation sessions scheduled in the upcoming weeks.
“We have also requested to bargain with Mountain Health Network regarding the implementation of its policy mandating COVID vaccines for all employees,” Gibson said. “Our position is that we will continue to educate and encourage vaccination, but we believe it is an individual choice.”
Hospital officials declined to answer questions regarding the ongoing negotiations, but did issue a statement.
“CHH and SEIU have recently commenced negotiations. The Hospital recognizes and values the hard work of all of its employees during the pandemic, and looks forward to productive discussions with the Union,” Molly Frick, director of Human Resources at Cabell Huntington Hospital, wrote in an email to The Herald-Dispatch.
In January, nearly 1,000 nurses and nurse practitioners at Cabell Huntington Hospital approved a new three-year contract. That contract came out of negotiations throughout 2020 focused largely on health benefits and staffing issues, union officials said. Nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital joined SEIU District 1199 in November 2019.
In March, 150 technical bargaining employees at the hospital approved a new three-year contract. Those employees include several groups of technicians, including respiratory therapists, MRI and CT techs, medical laboratory techs and radiation therapists. Technical workers with Cabell Huntington Hospital joined SEIU District 1199 in February 2020.