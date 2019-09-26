GUYANDOTTE — Thousands of dollars’ worth of improvements were made to the Boys & Girls Club of Huntington’s B.C. McGinnis Unit in the Guyandotte area of Huntington thanks to Cabell Huntington Hospital.
“We don’t have the exact figures yet, but when you consider the donated items and labor costs to make the much-needed improvements, it has to be in the thousands of dollars range easily,” said Julia Trent, executive director of the John W. Hereford Boys & Girls Club of Huntington.
Trent says it all started when she approached state Sen. Mike Woelfel, who represents District 5 that includes all of Cabell County and part of Wayne County, about getting some help for the organization.
“He told me he would talk to Cabell Huntington Hospital and then in the beginning of August they donated bathroom fixtures, painted rooms, put down new kitchen floors and ceiling tiles and replaced carpet,” Trent said. “They sent teams of electricians, plumbers, painters and others to do the work and finished it up by Aug. 5. We cannot thank them enough for this donation and support.”
Trent says the Boys & Girls Club is an after-school program with emphasis on academic success, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles. The club has two locations that serve 11 different elementary, middle and high schools.
Besides the Guyandotte facility, the club has the Henrietta Payne Unit in the 700 block of 14th Street West on Huntington’s West End.
“Our focus is to provide tutoring, homework help, art, academic enrichment and physical fitness to our children,” Trent said. “It is generous donations from hundreds of caring people in and around the Huntington community that make our program a success. We want to make these kids’ lives a little richer and thanks to community support, like that of Cabell Huntington Hospital, it makes that possible.”
Trent says currently there are 225 registered members at the Guyandotte unit and 111 at the 14th Street West unit.
“To be eligible to be a member at the Boys & Girls Club of Huntington, you must be between the ages of 6 and 18 and currently enrolled in school,” she said. “A registration form must be completed and a registration fee of only $10 covers enrollment in the program for an entire year.”
Anyone who wants to support the organization with monetary donations, toys, school supplies or other types of donations is asked to call 304-523-5120.