HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, members of Mountain Health Network, are seeking adult and teen volunteers to assist with activities to enhance the patient and visitor experience.
Adult volunteers must be age 18 and older and willing to commit to four hours weekly for six months.
Adult volunteers are needed in the following areas: gift shop, coffee cart, infusion center, guest relations, pediatrics, oncology, human resources, marketing, fundraising, patient and visitor escort and surgery waiting. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
Teen volunteers are accepted through the VolunTeen program during the spring of each year. A teen must be between 14 and 18 years old to participate in the program. Teens are encouraged to apply by April 14.
A background check, drug screening, TB test and COVID-19 vaccination are required to become a volunteer within a Mountain Health Network facility.
