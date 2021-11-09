Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 union workers in the service and maintenance units at Cabell Huntington Hospital began their strike on Nov. 3, 2021, in Huntington. A federal mediator was unsuccessful in getting the hospital and workers to agree to a new contract Tuesday.
HUNTINGTON — After two days of negotiations, a federal mediator has been unsuccessful in getting Cabell Huntington Hospital and more than 900 union service and maintenance unit workers who went on strike last week to agree to a new contract.
On Tuesday, both sides blamed the other for the failed negotiations.
Service Employees International Union District 1199, the local union representing the workers, issued a statement release just after noon Tuesday saying the hospital sent the federal mediator back to workers with a proposal that was worse than its last, best and final offer delivered last week.
“We are always ready to come back to the table and these cowards won’t even leave their hotel room to face these workers with their egregious concessions,” Sherri McKinney, organizing director for SEIU 1199, said in the release. “We have been out here 24/7, for almost a week now, and we have seen exactly how much this hospital relies on its staff to do work far and beyond their normal duties to keep this place operating smoothly and safely.”
The hospital issued a statement around the same time from Molly Frick, director of human resources.
“We are disappointed SEIU is mischaracterizing the negotiations. Cabell Huntington Hospital has resumed negotiations with the members of SEIU and our negotiation team is following recommendations and guidance of the federal mediator. To maintain the integrity of the negotiation process, we will not be discussing the terms of any proposals,” Frick’s statement said.
The union has said workers are striking over wages and health care insurance premiums. The hospital’s last offer asked for the union employees to begin paying health insurance premiums like the rest of its employees. The union says the increased costs for health insurance premiums amounted to a pay cut for workers.
Both sides said no new dates have been scheduled to resume negotiations.
