HUNTINGTON — Some Cabell Huntington Hospital retirees and their families are speaking out after receiving a letter stating their supplemental Medicare insurance benefit will be terminated at the end of March.
“Mom got her letter saying effective March 31, 2021, her coverage is terminated,” said Tom Hardiman, whose mother is a retired nurse in Wayne County. “Nice deal when an 82-year-old retired nurse with a lot of medical conditions gets tossed aside.”
The letter, dated Jan. 28, 2021, states, “Cabell Huntington Hospital will no longer offer a Medicare supplement plan to non-bargaining retirees.”
Supplemental coverage is used to help cover unpaid Medicare expenses. Hardiman says he has been trying to help his mother navigate insurance options after she received what he called “the hospital’s surprise letter.”
“My mother has persistent, long-term health care issues and without the supplemental insurance, she would not be able to continue her treatments and would literally be immobilized within a month,” he said. “Our best case scenario is the she will be about $3,800 out of pocket for the year, which is nearly three months of her Social Security income.”
Gwyn Doss, a 62-year-old retired medical technologist living in Milton, called the move “heartless.”
“I think this is very wrong and could have devastating effects on people’s finances and health for those that are living on a single income and can’t afford to purchase it,” she said.
The letter also included notification that early retirees would have to start paying premiums for bridge coverage until they become eligible for Medicare. Bridge coverage is for those taking early retirement at age 62 until they become eligible for Medicare.
“I may not have retired early if I knew there was a chance I would have to start paying for bridge coverage and then lose my supplemental benefits after that,” Doss said.
Doss and others claim workers were promised these benefits would be provided for free for life by previous hospital administrations.
“We were told we would not have to pay anything for life,” she said. “That’s what everyone was told by the benefits administrator back then, but I guess now that the hospital is part of Mountain Health Network that is no longer the case.”
Dorothy Akers, a 75-year-old registered nurse who was manager for employee health from Cabell Huntington Hospital before retiring in 2007, also said she was promised paid health insurance upon retirement as retirement benefit.
“This all came to an end suddenly, without warning, when I received a letter that the benefit would be terminated,” said Akers, who currently lives in South Carolina. “I was a dedicated employee for over 30 years and based my retirement budget on this benefit. Now that I am older, sicker and on fixed income, this benefit is suddenly gone. I have gone from paying nothing to paying $7,500 for insurance.”
Akers called the hospital’s decision “unethical.”
“I feel like the corporation has been untrustworthy and dishonest and is a poor corporate citizen,” she wrote. “I am not sure how many retirees are affected, but have been contacted by many.”
Mike Mullins, president and chief executive officer with Mountain Health Network, said letters announcing the discontinuance of coverage were sent to fewer than 180 retirees.
“To be clear, the plan being discontinued applies to retirees who are already eligible for Medicare benefits,” he said. “They will simply need to determine, on an individual basis, whether they have a need for supplemental coverage in addition to Medicare coverage. Cabell Huntington Hospital is offering a free benefits consultation service to affected retirees to assist them in choosing the best market coverage for their needs. For retirees under age 65, pursuant to the current hospital program, CHH will continue to offer the hospital medical plan to its eligible retirees until they reach the age 65 and can receive Medicare benefits. And, these individuals are being asked to participate in paying medical coverage premiums, just like employees.”
Mullins says Mountain Health Network continues to work on providing parity of benefits across the system and to modify coverage options to more closely align with industry norms.
“Retiree medical coverage is very seldom offered by employers,” Mullins said. “Currently, less than 15% of all healthcare employers nationwide offer supplemental retiree medical coverage. It is important to emphasize that Mountain Health Network is committed to providing medical benefits to employees and their dependents, and, in a limited manner, to certain retirees who are not yet eligible for Medicare benefits. However, managing supplemental Medicare coverage for retirees who are scattered across the country is simply not financially feasible to continue.”
Joyce Gibson, spokesperson with SEIU District 1199, the union that now represents nurses and some other hospital employees, called the hospital’s decision “shameful.”
“It is absolutely disgusting what they have done to these retirees,” she said. “I only wish they would have joined the union a long time ago. We currently represent 1,000 employees also in the service and maintenance unit, who have had the union for over 45 years at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Their contract protected their retirees and they still have the supplemental insurance for life.”
Gibson added the union was able to bargain the bridge gap insurance in the new contract for current registered nurses union employees.
“Unfortunately these registered nurses were not in the union when they retired, therefore the National Labor Relation Act does not permit bargaining for retirees,” Gibson said. “It’s considered a permissive subject of bargaining and legally we cannot bargain for them.”
Doss said she retired in April of last year after 39 years of service to the hospital.
“These retirees ran and built that hospital,” she said. “We cared about each other, our patients and the community, so to be treated this way by this corporation is just so hurtful and wrong.”
Mullins added that Mountain Health Network is grateful to all the retirees of all its organizations.
“Their efforts and service are part of a longstanding legacy of service in this community,” he said. “We regret that this change is necessary given the significant financial pressures we face in healthcare today, and will do all that we can to help facilitate the change.”