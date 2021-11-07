Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 union workers in the service and maintenance units at Cabell Huntington Hospital begin their strike on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A federal mediator will try to help resolve issues between Cabell Huntington Hospital and more than 900 union service and maintenance workers who sent on strike last week.
Molly Frick, director of human resources for Cabell Huntington Hospital, issued a statement saying the hospital received notice that SEIU 1199 service workers had agreed to resume bargaining negotiations at noon Monday, Nov. 8, at the request of the federal mediator.
Mediation is a tool through which the federal government supports sound and stable labor management relations. As neutrals, FMCS mediators provide a third-party perspective and leverage the expertise of the skilled negotiators at the table to address the core interests of the negotiating parties.
“We look forward to resuming negotiations with the goal of reaching a mutually beneficial contract,” Frick said in the statement.
“We agreed to meet at the federal mediator’s request,” said Joyce Gibson, an officer with SEIU 1199.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
