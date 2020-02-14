HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul Farrell granted a motion to recuse himself from a case involving a man serving a prison sentence he’s serving after allegedly violating the probation he received after being convicted of incest and forcing an 11-year-old’s abortion.
Michael Joe Adkins, 36, of Ona, was sentenced in November 2017 to five years’ probation and 50 years of supervised release after Farrell suspended a five- to 15-year prison sentence.
In July 2018, Farrell ruled Adkins should be sent to prison for the original sentence of five to 15 years after the judge believed he had violated his probation when he admitted to striking his girlfriend on at least one occasion. Other reasons for the petition for revocation included Adkins being kicked out of a sex offender counseling program, driving without a license on multiple occasions and not paying court fees.
During his final probation revocation hearing, Adkins’ attorney Connor Robertson had filed a motion to suppress his statement to his probation officer about hitting his girlfriend. Farrell heard the motion and after arguments ruled the statement had been given voluntarily and was enough to revoke Adkins’ probation.
Although the petition to revoke his probation listed multiple reasons for the filing, Robertson was not permitted to present any other evidence regarding the probation revocation, even after telling the court he had documents to present to the court and witnesses who were waiting to testify.
In denying hearing that evidence and testimony, Farrell said he was sufficiently familiar with the facts and allegations and did not need further presentations. He said he believed the statement about abusing the woman was enough to revoke the probation, and did, stating Adkins “got the benefit of his (plea) bargain.”
Adkins’ attorney had argued that Adkins being imprisoned was entrapment, as he believes his client was told he would not get in trouble if he told the truth about the situation. Instead, the petition to revoke his alternative sentence was filed.
The justices of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals ruled Farrell had erred by failing to afford Adkins a full, final evidentiary probation revocation hearing. A new hearing date has not been set.
Adkins’ case has been in limbo as his attorney attempted to find a new therapy program for him to enter and to remove Farrell as judge for what he called was an improper statement made at Adkins’ sentencing.
Farrell had said, “I’m just going to be blunt. I’m hoping you screw up during those 50 years so that I can send you to prison (...) . If you violate any of the terms and conditions during the next 50 years, then the court can send you to prison, and I’m hoping that’s the case, because you should go to prison for what you did.”
West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Margaret Workman ruled later Farrell should remain on the case, but on Thursday, Farrell granted the defense’s recusal motion.
“I have asked the Supreme Court to appoint another judge,” Farrell said during Thursday’s brief hearing.