Jason S. Hicks to Adam H. Young et al., Lot 5 Part Lot 6 Block 134, Huntington, $243,000.

Dahra Sue Shepherd to Federal National Mortgage Association, Lot 190 Part Lot 191, Walnut Hills, Huntington, no consideration.

Charles Abraham et al. to Green Prisms LLC, Part Lots 6-7 Parcel Block 149, Huntington, $260,000.

NR Deed LLC to Ian P. Walsh et al., Lot 72, Beverly Hills, Huntington, $125,000.

John Robert Floyd et al. to John W. Jarboe III, Lot 10 Block 2, Holderby Addition, Huntington, $15,000.

Brian Landon Comer et al. to Kathy S. Gillette, Part Lot 9 Black 203, Claremont Addition, Huntington, no consideration.

Kath S. Gillette to Kathy S. Gillette et al., Part Lot 9 Block 203, Claremont Addition, Huntington, no consideration.

Melvin A. Courts Sr. to Marlo U. Moore, Lot 287, Walnut Hills, Huntington, $9,000.

Candice Whitney to Matthew Clayton et al., Parcel, Morris and Hite Subdivision, Huntington, $8,000.

NAR Special Global LLC to Matthew Thomas Jones et al., Lot 4 Block 2, Riverview Addition, Huntington, $103,100.

Lagenia Pelfrey Hensley to Donna Smith et al., Lot 34 Part Lot 37, Hagen Addition, Huntington, $10,000.

Shane Radcliff to Premier Properties LLC, Part Lots 13-14 Block 97, Huntington, no consideration.

First National Adjustment Services Inc. et al. to Recovered Solutions of Huntington Inc., Lot 29 Block 136, M Broh Subdivision, Huntington, no consideration.

