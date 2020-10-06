HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools has launched a new online feature for students, parents and others to access information related to the spread of the novel coronavirus in schools.
The COVID-19 Action Center, which launched several weeks ago and is available on the district’s website at www.cabellschools.com, according to Superintendent Ryan Saxe, allows the public to see how many positive cases have occurred in individual schools and additionally how many students and staff are quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
“We’re really trying to be as transparent as we can without giving out any private information so that people understand that, one, people have been contacted if they need to quarantine in those situations, and that we’re trying to be on top of it and communicate as effectively as we can,” Saxe said during the Cabell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
Information related to positive cases has been available since the first case in the school system was identified, but Saxe said the recent improvements have made the information easier to understand without invading anyone’s privacy.
The action center also includes guidance for students and staff regarding the re-entry plan, color codes and face coverings. COVID-19 safety procedures and protocol concerns can be reported there as well.
In other business, BOE members were made aware of updates to approximately 40 policies in order to remain compliant with state policy and code changes. Those updates are in the first reading phase and will be posted to the district website for public comment.
Saxe also updated board members on enrollment for the county, which is expected to fall by more than 200 students, according to the unofficial count, from 12,111 in 2019 to around 11,900 in 2020.
Saxe said 9,346 students are participating in the county’s blended learning model and 2,554 students are enrolled in virtual learning, with 1,345 of those enrolled in elementary schools, 673 in high schools and 558 in middle schools.
The hiring of 15 substitute cooks for the school system was also announced at the meeting, and the cooks are expected to be available by Friday, Oct. 9, according to school officials.
Five individuals were recognized by board members and the superintendent for various accomplishments: Huntington High students James Scott and Tyrees Smith were commended for their participation in the Education Alliance’s WV Ready Graduate Summer Internship program; HHS Communities In Schools coordinator Carla Snell was recognized for earning the Rhododendron Award; Cabell County Schools Director of Food Services Rhonda McCoy was chosen as part of WV Living magazine’s “Wonder Woman” series for her work in the schools and community; and Cabell Midland High School student Shannon Lacy, who enrolled early at Marshall University this fall, was recognized for receiving the Albert Yanni Scholarship.