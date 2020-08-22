HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed six new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, including one man from Cabell County.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old man from Cabell County and five women from Logan County, ages 84, 86, 78, 79 and 85.
“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said in a news release. “The families of these residents have our deepest sympathies.”
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the state had reported 9,185 total cases and 176 deaths.
Cases per county are: Barbour (33), Berkeley (764), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (83), Cabell (486), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), Hardy (63), Harrison (252), Jackson (188), Jefferson (318), Kanawha (1,194), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (431), Marion (207), Marshall (135), Mason (82), McDowell (66), Mercer (272), Mineral (129), Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,040), Monroe (57), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (286), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (134), Putnam (244), Raleigh (320), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), Summers (18), Taylor (98), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (226), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (289) and Wyoming (51).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 213 active cases. Saturday’s death marked the fifth related to the virus in Cabell County.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with patients’ ages ranging from 20 to 61. The county has reported a total of 418 cases, with 298 people out of isolation, and 10 deaths.
Statewide, there were 114,165 cases as of 2 p.m. Saturday, with 3,975 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — a 52-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, both isolating at home. The county has had a total of 218 cases, with 185 recovered. There have been four virus-related deaths in the county.
Statewide, 814 new cases were reported Saturday, for a total of 43,066. Seventeen of the new cases were from children age 5 and younger. There were also eight new virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 872.
Across the U.S., more than 46,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 5,598,547, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 174,645 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.