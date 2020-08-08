Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHARLESTON — A 70-year-old man from Cabell County is among four new COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia on Saturday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the deaths of these four West Virginians,” said Bill Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

DHHR also confirmed the deaths of a 38-year-old woman from Kanawha County, and 84-year-old and 77-year-old women from Fayette County.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there have been 317,763 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,563 total cases and 131 deaths.

Cases per county (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (666/27), Boone (100/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (380/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (144/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (118/1), Greenbrier (92/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (107/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (216/3), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (287/7), Kanawha (898/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (88/0), Logan (221/0), Marion (182/4), Marshall (127/4), Mason (54/0), McDowell (57/1), Mercer (182/0), Mineral (118/2), Mingo (170/2), Monongalia (921/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (263/3), Pendleton (38/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (103/21), Putnam (192/1), Raleigh (220/7), Randolph (204/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (10/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (201/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (233/12), Wyoming (31/0).

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department's COVID-19 Call Center, to address general questions and concerns, will have a new number beginning Monday, Aug. 10, which is 304-526-3383. 

As of Saturday, CHHD reported 380 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 174 of which are active — up 29 from a week ago. There have been a total of three deaths in the county to date. 

