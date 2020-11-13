GLENWOOD, W.Va. — A Milton man was charged with murder following shootings that killed one man and left two others with multiple gunshot wounds.
Brandon Allen Smith, 19, of Milton, was charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court.
Mason County deputies were dispatched to a home at 11092 Whitten Ridge Road in Glenwood, West Virginia, after a neighbor said he had been called by Alvin Lambert, who said he had been shot, according to the criminal complaint.
The call came in around 3 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13. When deputies arrived they found three men with gunshot wounds.
A man, believed to be Lambert, was on the floor by the couch with gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and neck. A second man was a few feet beside him on the floor with a gunshot wound to his face. Police said he was identified by an ID card as James Lenville Smith Jr.
A third man who has not been identified was found dead in the corner of the room, face-down in a pool of blood, deputies said.
Lambert and Smith Jr. were responsive and taken to the hospital.
Both men told deputies Brandon Smith was the person who shot them. He was arrested at a home in Cabell County.
A motive for the shootings has not been released, but deputies said Brandon Smith’s parents live in close proximity to the home where the incident took place.