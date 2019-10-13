John Francis Coviello and Mariea Lynn Vance

Matthew Collin Kern and Bryanna Danielle Short

Okey Ray Chapman and Mildred Mae Sims

Patrick Wayne Hubbard and Robin Yvonne Williams

Michael David Maynard and Marissa Nicole Hall

Matthew Tyler Mayes and Whitlee Rian Clagg

Stephen Michael Kaukereit and Laura Beth Blair

William Dwight Kelley and Brenda Marie Johnson

Danny Ray Nollett and Phyllis Jane Handshoe

Ryan Christopher Hager and Erika Joyce Fletcher

Courtney Allyn Hester and Aimee Brooke Hamlin

Aaron Ray Clayton and Kiana Nicole Terry

Shawn Patrick Fallen and Morgan Michelle Halstead

Johnathan Carl Parsons and Kasie Shea Arrowood

Donald Aaron Casto and Theresa Diana Webb

Jake Allen Elliott and Alyssa Marie Carney

Justin Thomas Abbott Sylvester and Alicia Renae Lewis

Dean Thomas Waldron-Bishop and Tara Nicole Mount

Jason Scott Shavers and Regina Beth Wooten

Trenton Drew Hayes and Megann Danielle Clutter

Trevor James Stacy and Sara Elizabeth Campbell

Roddney Aladin Beck and Kathryn Ann Belville

Devin Alexander Hankins and Chynna Rena Rose

Nathan Alan Mayo and Jessica Marie Ann Johnson

Tina Rana Adkins and Rachel Jade Corrigan

Cody Graham Lucas and Camryn Alexis Dillard

Bradrick Dale Spence and Jennifer Leigh Perry

