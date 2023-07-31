Nucor West Virginia site plans along W.Va. 2 in Apple Grove in Mason County were displayed during a meeting of the Cabell and Mason counties' commissions to discuss concerns about public safety regarding W.Va. 2 and downstream opportunities the new sheet mill is expected to create.
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Cabell County commissioners meet their counterparts in Mason County Monday morning to discuss traffic concerns ahead of Nucor West Virginia's start of construction of a new steel mill at Apple Grove along W.Va. 2.
"We are just reaching out to our neighbors just to have a discussion," said Charles Walker, the new grants and special projects manager of the Cabell County Commission. "That's it, nothing more than that. Nothing is being decided today."
