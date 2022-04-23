HUNTINGTON — Ohio Valley Bank donated 400 tickets to Cabell County middle schools so students can attend Marshall University’s Green and White Day game April 23.
Vice President Chris Preston said Ohio Valley Bank is always looking to give back to the community and is happy to support Cabell County schools.
“Cabell County schools do such a great job really teaching not just what’s in the classroom but behavioral stuff, too — how to be a good student or how to be a good kid or a good stewards of the community,” Preston said. “So we thought this would be a great way to give back to the schools and they could help incentivize that.”
A hundred tickets were given to each of the middle schools, and Superintendent Ryan Saxe said each school could decide how to distribute the tickets to their students.
Saxe said Ohio Valley Bank is one of many businesses that have supported students by sponsoring fairs and festivals, athletic activities and more, and he thinks the ticket donation gives students a great opportunity to experience a college football game.
“I think what is important to realize is we have wonderful community support for our schools and our students, and the partners in education that we have are fundamentally important to the success of what we do as a school district,” Saxe said.
“Ohio Valley Bank stepping up to the plate and saying, ‘We have these tickets that we want to be able to give the students so that they have the ability to experience,’ is just a tremendous opportunity for our middle school students.”
The middle schools used attendance, raffles and more to distribute the tickets to students.
Huntington East Middle School Assistant Principal Don Pennington said the middle school has B.E.A.R.S. expectations for students, focusing on “B”ehavior, “E”ffort, “A”ttendance and “R”espect that all together, equal “S”uccess.
Pennington said to him, attendance is the most important because if students are not in school, they cannot continue learning about the other expectations, so they used attendance to decide which students got tickets.
“My big thing I was trying to push was we can’t do any of those other expectations if students aren’t here, so the attendance is the most important part,” he said. “So with 100 tickets, we took out 50 students who had the best attendance in the school. They had 98% attendance rating or above and we gave them two tickets a piece.”
Barboursville Middle School Principal Kerri Smith said the Barboursville Pirates already get good behavior tickets from staff members based on positivity, respect, dependability and more, and those tickets can be used to purchase items from the school store or access to certain events.
Smith said students were able to trade in their Pirate tickets for Green and White Game tickets if they wanted to go.
“They were very excited, I probably could’ve given out 100 more,” she said. “And with the students trading in tickets, it ensures that you’re giving them away to students who are actually going to go because we certainly do not want them to go to waste.”
Preston said Ohio Valley Bank will continue to support Cabell County Schools in the future, whether that means getting more tickets for next year’s game or in other ways.
“We try to get as involved in many things as possible but schools are obviously important because that’s our future of the communities which helps all the businesses locally,” he said. “If not this, we’ll always be supportive of all the schools in Cabell County and find ways to incentivize to continue their growth.”