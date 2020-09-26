HUNTINGTON — Both Huntington East Middle School and Milton Middle School in Cabell County shifted to virtual learning Friday for at least two weeks after students tested positive for COVID-19.
Two Huntington East Middle students tested positive for the virus after attending school Monday and Tuesday, and student-athletes at Milton Middle who attended class Tuesday also tested positive.
On Friday, with students and some staff at home, custodians continued deep cleaning as scheduled daily, Communications Director Jedd Flowers said.
To assist blended learning students who moved to remote learning at the schools, school buses with Wi-Fi hotspots will be available until students return to in-person learning, tentatively scheduled to resume Oct. 8.
The locations are:
- Zoar Church, Milton
- Marcum Terrace near the community building
- Chestnut Grove Church, Milton
- Rotary Garden Apartments, Smith Drive, Huntington
- Barker Ridge Church
- Crook Chapel
The district also established meal pickup sites for HEMS and Milton Middle students who usually attend in person. A list and further details can be found at http://ow.ly/aWwn50BBczo.