HUNTINGTON — A local high school band will perform during a traditional West Virginia holiday show.
The Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights are among musical acts for the annual Joyful Night celebration. Josh Perry, senior pastor at Redemption Church in Huntington, will give the event prayer.
The event will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, and will feature holiday traditions and performances by West Virginians.
The program will be virtual and can be viewed on the West Virginia Channel. To find a station, visit tv.wvpublic.org. Twitter and Facebook platforms for Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice will have livestreams of the program. The video will also be on-demand after the livestreams end.
Throughout the program, holiday messages will be included from Jim and Cathy Justice and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith, who is the event emcee.
The Justices will be part of the annual state Christmas tree lighting during the event. They will also read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
The tree, which is on display on the Kanawha Boulevard side of the State Capitol, is a 40-foot-tall blue spruce.
The Buchanan family, of Hansford, West Virginia, donated it in memory of their daughter Andrea, who died in 2009 at the age of 17.
A second tree on the north side of the State Capitol was donated by Helen Herring, of Elkview, West Virginia. The Herrings donated a tree in the past. The current tree is an 18-year-old Fraser fir that is about 20 feet tall.
Other trees inside the Capitol that honor the state’s first responders, military members and Gold Star families will be highlighted.
Cathy Justice will announce the Student Ornament Contest winners, present this year’s Artistree and unveil additional trees decorated with ornaments made by students, including an 18-foot-tall Communities In Schools tree that stands in the Lower Rotunda of the Capitol.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
