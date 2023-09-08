The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — After 42 years with more than a hundred championship wins at two high schools, Cabell Midland High School band director Tim James stepped down from his position this week.

James’ last time as a band director will be at the Cabell Midland vs. Ironton High School game Saturday at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. He accepted a position as a director of the arts for the state Department of Education.

