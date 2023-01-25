West Virginia Public Broadcasting Education Director Maggie Holley, center, and Education Specialist Autumn Meadows, right, present Cabell Midland Band Director Tim James, left, with the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Above and Beyond Teacher Award on Wednesday at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA — Longtime and beloved Cabell Midland High band director Tim James was honored Wednesday by West Virginia Public Broadcasting for his creativity, teaching style and dedication to his students.
James received the Above and Beyond Award from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, and students said the award was deserved as James has always been supportive inside and outside the classroom.
“Any student who has crossed paths and will cross paths with Mr. James is very blessed,” said senior Halen Nibert. “He pushes us to always do our best; he wants us to be the best version of ourselves.”
James said he has worked at Cabell Midland for 13 years and he’s enjoyed teaching the students there. James is the school’s band teacher and marching band director, but he has also taught music, theater and jazz ensemble. Outside of music, James also works as a student council advisor and homecoming and prom coordinator.
James said he was honored to be recognized, but the students are the ones who deserve recognition.
“I’m just really truly honored,” he said. “It’s touching. They (students) do the work. I just help.”
While directing the school’s marching band, James has led the group to bring home its 11th win at the Annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship in October 2022. James also received the Best Dressed Band Director title at the competition.
Maggie Holley, director of education for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said the award began during the COVID-19 pandemic. A teacher is recognized every month for their work.
Holley said teachers chosen for the award are ones who utilize new strategies in teaching, show progress in academic achievement or even make differences in their students’ lives on a regular basis.
Senior Samantha Pay said James has not only been a role model to her and other students, but he has taught her skills that not only make her a better musician, but also a better person.
“Mr. James has taught me skills required to be a leader, a musician and overall, a better person. Throughout my high school career, I’ve come in contact with many great teachers and people. Because of this, I can say with complete certainty that there is no better student advocate in the entire state of West Virginia.”
With the award, James received a Blenko Glass-crafted apple, a certificate and other prizes.
Cabell Midland High Principal Lloyd McGuffin described James as magical.
“Mr. James is phenomenal both in and out of the classroom,” McGuffin said. “His energy and passion for his craft is infectious. Students are captivated by his vision and work to make it happen. He’s magic, a magic that must be recognized.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
