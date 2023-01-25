The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — Longtime and beloved Cabell Midland High band director Tim James was honored Wednesday by West Virginia Public Broadcasting for his creativity, teaching style and dedication to his students.

James received the Above and Beyond Award from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, and students said the award was deserved as James has always been supportive inside and outside the classroom.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

