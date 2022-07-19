The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A request to turf the Cabell Midland High School baseball field was brought before the Cabell County Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Coaches and community members supporting the Cabell Midland High School baseball team asked the Cabell County Board of Education to consider turfing the school’s baseball field.

During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Cabell Midland baseball coach Tracy Brumfield told the board members the school’s baseball players are at a disadvantage because of their field, which often floods after rain and takes days to return to a playable status.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

