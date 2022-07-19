HUNTINGTON — Coaches and community members supporting the Cabell Midland High School baseball team asked the Cabell County Board of Education to consider turfing the school’s baseball field.
During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Cabell Midland baseball coach Tracy Brumfield told the board members the school’s baseball players are at a disadvantage because of their field, which often floods after rain and takes days to return to a playable status.
“Right now, with the conditions we go through — it may rain two days and be sunny for two days, and we still can’t play on our field,” he said.
Brumfield, along with Curtis Collins, a parent of one of the players, asked the board to consider a project to place turf on the field, which would allow the team to practice and play more games there.
Brumfield said sometimes the team has to move a home game to the opposing team’s site because of weather damage to the field, and doing so also costs them, the school and county potential revenue from concessions that could go back to baseball and other programs.
Collins presented the board with potential costs for preparation and installation of turf for just the infield and for the entire field.
The infield turf could cost around $200,000, Collins said, and the entire field could cost roughly $750,000, but these numbers are not definitive and he and other interested parties could work with the board to find other estimates and sponsors to help with the project. Ideally, he said, the field would ready by spring 2023.
Collins said students lose valuable playing time because of games that can get canceled throughout a season for inclement weather.
“If we are in a season, just average year, we lose probably six, seven games a year. On average we schedule 25-28 games,” he said.
“So if you do the math over a student athlete’s four-year baseball career, they stand to potentially lose an entire season just due to the playing surfaces and inclement weather, and that’s not eve to mention the amount of time that’s lost for practice and prep.”
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said, having just learned about the proposal, it is too early to make definitive statements regarding turf for the baseball field, but he appreciates those who shared the vision and goal of the project so they can work together.
“Obviously, tonight was the first that we’ve heard about this initiative, so we can’t make any commitment at this point but we want to be a team player in finding out what their needs are and trying to meet those needs,” Saxe said.
In other business, approved personnel items included the transfer of Huntington High School principal Daniel Gleason to director of the Transportation Complex.
Spring Hill Elementary data coach Sara Barraclough was approved as the assistant principal for Milton Elementary, and multi-school elementary behavior alternative teacher Camilla McCourt was approved as the assistant principal for Village of Barboursville and Central City elementary schools.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the Board of Education Office at 2850 5th Ave.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
