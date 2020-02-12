ONA – Cabell Midland High School went under a brief lockdown this afternoon after a man in a nearby neighborhood fired a rifle, according to Cabell County Schools’ emergency call system.

The lockdown was taken as a precaution after gunshots were heard in the area, Communications Director Jedd Flowers said.

Law enforcement, school and county officials investigated the claims and lifted the added safety measures after confirming the shots came from a man trying out a new gun outside his home.

No shots were fired at the school and classes have since resumed as usual.

