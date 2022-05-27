HUNTINGTON — Caps flew in the Mountain Health Arena as the Cabell Midland High School Knights were celebrated as the graduating Class of 2022 on Friday.
The 420 graduating seniors were told to dream big, work hard and have fun as they enter adulthood. Honor student speaker Tyler Marcum congratulated the seniors on making it through some tough years and said it was a day to be proud.
Marcum said while the students are going into their adult lives after leaving the graduation ceremony, many have already begun their next chapters and are working toward their futures.
“Today really marks the beginning of our adult lives, and we are already way ahead of schedule,” Marcum said. “A lot of us are working jobs, creating art and music, starting businesses. Some of us are graduating from trade school right now, others are joining the military, and I know a lot of us have some great scholarships lined up for the fall. If you ask me, I would say we are doing just fine. We are exactly where we need to be.”
Cabell Midland Principal Lloyd McGuffin said of the 420 graduates, three students were recognized as National Merit Scholarship finalists, putting them in the top half of 1% of all seniors in the United States.
Eighty students received the West Virginia Promise Scholarship, representing nearly 20% of the graduating class.
McGuffin said Cabell Midland received the most scholarships from Marshall University out of all graduating classes in West Virginia this year, and everyone should be proud of their academic, artistic and athletic accomplishments during their time at CMHS.
Senior class President Isabell Moye told the seniors she could not believe how quickly graduation came upon them, and some days would fly by and others seemed to drag on forever.
Moye encouraged graduates to stay true to who they are after they leave high school and to continue to make positive impacts on the world with their maturity, character and kindness.
“We will all go our separate ways and become who we are meant to be by making choices one step at a time,” Moye said. “We are only human and humans make mistakes, but it’s how you handle those mistakes that determine your character.”
Honor student speaker Mykenzie Nottingham told students that throughout the past 13 years of school, students have grown from minnows in a pond to the big fish who run the pond.
Nottingham said following graduation the students are back to being minnows, but it is an opportunity to continue living and learning.
“Will it be fun? I’m sure it will. But will it be easy? I’m sure it won’t. But hey, that’s the precedent that graduation sets for the rest of our lives, and in the end, it will all make us stronger. At least I hope it does,” she said.