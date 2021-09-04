Cafeteria manager Mary Cook poses for a photo on Feb. 23, 2021, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. On Friday, Cook received a Rhododendron Award from West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice, given to individuals in West Virginia who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities.
Cabell Midland head cook Mary Cook teaches school cooks from around Cabell County recipes on Aug. 13, 2021, at Cabell Midland High School. West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice on Friday presented a Rhododendron Award to Cook in honor of the work she has done for the betterment of the community.
Cafeteria manager Mary Cook poses for a photo on Feb. 23, 2021, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. On Friday, Cook received a Rhododendron Award from West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice, given to individuals in West Virginia who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Cathy Justice presents a Rhododendron Award to Mary Cook, the head cook at Cabell Midland High School in Ona, during a virtual ceremony Friday, Sept. 3.
Cabell Midland head cook Mary Cook teaches school cooks from around Cabell County recipes on Aug. 13, 2021, at Cabell Midland High School. West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice on Friday presented a Rhododendron Award to Cook in honor of the work she has done for the betterment of the community.
CHARLESTON — In a virtual ceremony Friday, West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice presented her eighth Rhododendron Award to Mary Cook, the head cook at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
“Our Rhododendron Award recognizes people in our communities who do great things and who go unnoticed sometimes. We want to give them the proper recognition,” Justice said. “Our recipient is just tremendous, and we would like to tell her just how much of a special person she is to help the kids at school and to make them feel like they are just the greatest.”
Cook has been serving children in West Virginia schools for over 30 years and has been head cook at CMHS for the past three years. She is also the president of the School Nutrition Association. Her dedication doesn’t stop at the end of the school day or school year, as she helps with planning and preparations for weekend and summer food programs.
Cook has also volunteered her services in helping make and sell over 18,000 pepperoni rolls for the band boosters program at the school.
The first lady’s Rhododendron Award recognizes individuals in West Virginia who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities.
Specifically, this award seeks to recognize the “unsung heroes” throughout West Virginia, whose work has made a significant difference in the lives of others.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.