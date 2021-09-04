The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — In a virtual ceremony Friday, West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice presented her eighth Rhododendron Award to Mary Cook, the head cook at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

“Our Rhododendron Award recognizes people in our communities who do great things and who go unnoticed sometimes. We want to give them the proper recognition,” Justice said. “Our recipient is just tremendous, and we would like to tell her just how much of a special person she is to help the kids at school and to make them feel like they are just the greatest.”

Cook has been serving children in West Virginia schools for over 30 years and has been head cook at CMHS for the past three years. She is also the president of the School Nutrition Association. Her dedication doesn’t stop at the end of the school day or school year, as she helps with planning and preparations for weekend and summer food programs.

Cook has also volunteered her services in helping make and sell over 18,000 pepperoni rolls for the band boosters program at the school.

The first lady’s Rhododendron Award recognizes individuals in West Virginia who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities.

Specifically, this award seeks to recognize the “unsung heroes” throughout West Virginia, whose work has made a significant difference in the lives of others.

