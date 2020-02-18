ONA — In effort to better prepare students for their journey after graduation, Cabell Midland High School is hosting a “Reality Fair,” an interactive financial education activity for seniors, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Students will learn about financial literacy through activities emphasizing the importance of education and the costs of life.

Seniors are currently researching information that will allow them to calculate a net monthly budget to use for this activity.

Any business that would like to host a “Life Expenses” table to share budgeting options for housing, utilities, cell phone, internet, car payment, insurance, student loans, groceries, childcare, etc., can submit contact information at https://bit.ly/2RLJ16F.

The information for each table will be provided — participants bring expertise and knowledge to help advise students about the options presented.

For more information, contact Rebekka Atkins, academy coordinator, at 304-743-7411 or ratkins@k12.wv.us.

