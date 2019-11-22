HUNTINGTON — Deputies arrested a Cabell Midland High School student they said wrote threatening letters and made a list of fellow students he wanted to kill.
Harrison Grant Taylor, 18, is facing six counts of stalking and one count of terroristic threats, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court on Friday.
Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the school Friday after Assistant Principal Kellie Daniels said she learned from a teacher that Taylor allegedly maintained a list of students he wanted to kill.
Daniels interviewed Taylor, along with a school counselor, and Taylor said he did have a list, but it was not something he would act upon, according to the complaints.
Taylor allegedly said he was referring to the movie “The Purge,” about a fictional society where murder and crimes are legal for one night only.
He said, “I know they will never make the purge legal, but if they ever do, these people on the list I would act upon,” according to the complaints.
Daniels told deputies Taylor gave her his cellphone and showed her a list and a suicide note. Deputies said Taylor’s list was dated Nov. 13 and was titled “Purge Day To-Do List.”
According to the complaints, the to-do list said “torture and kill” and then listed six male students. The list then said “Rape, torture and kill” and listed two female students.
Also on Taylor’s cellphone were threatening letters directed at one of those male students, who was dating Taylor’s ex-girlfriend last school year, according to the complaints. The letters were dated in August and March and apparently Taylor never sent them.
Deputies interviewed that male student who said Taylor had shown up at one of his jobs three times between March and June. Taylor allegedly showed up at another of the student’s jobs on Nov. 18.
The student said Taylor would come in and “linger and stare at him.” One time Taylor called the student an expletive before the student’s boss asked Taylor to leave, according to the complaints.
Taylor was being held Friday in Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond. Messages left for the school were not returned Friday afternoon.